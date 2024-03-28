Azerbaijan talks on important work done during, after anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Important work was carried out and significant results were achieved during and after local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh on September 19, 2023, the Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said in an article published in the local "Respublika" newspaper, Trend reports.

He noted that the employees of the State Security Service played an undeniable role in preventing possible provocative and subversive activities that the adversary seeks to carry out on all fronts, as well as threats in the field of information security and cybersecurity, providing the Azerbaijani Army with operational and counterintelligence information during the second Karabakh war, when under the decisive command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, a historic victory was achieved.

"Thus, illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh were disarmed, and through operational-search measures carried out by us, the whereabouts of the 'leaders' of the so-called regime were identified, after which they were arrested and brought to criminal responsibility.

As another manifestation of high appreciation for the activities of security agencies by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the personal courage and heroism displayed during and after the military operations conducted in 2020 and 2023, a group of State Security Service employees was awarded high honors.

With great pride, we note that today, among the ranks of the State Security Service, there are seven heroes of the second Karabakh war. For the selflessness demonstrated in the mentioned combat actions, seven employees of the State Security Service were awarded the Order of Zafar, 14 - the Order of Karabakh, as well as a significant number of employees - with other orders and medals," Naghiyev added.

To note, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories, and the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissolved and withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.

