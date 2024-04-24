BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is showing a tendency to increase, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

“We are actively cooperating in the trade and economic sphere. Today, the figures of a several-fold increase in trade turnover were announced. Although the absolute figures are not very large yet, the trend towards increasing potential exists,” the head of state pointed out.