Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is showing a tendency to increase - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 April 2024 14:12 (UTC +04:00)
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is showing a tendency to increase - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is showing a tendency to increase, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

“We are actively cooperating in the trade and economic sphere. Today, the figures of a several-fold increase in trade turnover were announced. Although the absolute figures are not very large yet, the trend towards increasing potential exists,” the head of state pointed out.

Latest

Latest

Read more