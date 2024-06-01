Türkiye supports efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia in peace process - defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Türkiye supports the genuine efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the peace process, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler said on the sidelines of the multinational EFES-2024 exercise, Trend reports.

He emphasized that a comprehensive peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is essential for achieving lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus.

According to Guler, Türkiye supports the genuine efforts of both sides in the peace process.

"The President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the importance of seizing this historic opportunity for peace. I also welcome the recent statements by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who has shown the realistic approach needed for the future of Armenia and its people," the Turkish minister added.

