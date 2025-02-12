This visit will open a new page in close friendly relationship between Azerbaijan and Somalia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. This is a historic visit and the first in the history of bilateral relations between our countries. I am sure that the visit will open a new page in the close friendly relationship between our countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “The documents, which have been signed today, clearly demonstrate our mutual will to develop bilateral ties in many areas. I am sure that all what have been signed today in Baku will be materialized and will elevate our relations to a higher level.”