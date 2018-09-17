International Gymnastics Federation hands over flag of world championship to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The World Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which was also attended by the national team of Azerbaijan, has ended in Sofia, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aliya Pashayeva, Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman and Zeynab Hummatova has taken part in two finals.

In the beginning, the team performed the composition with five hoops, received a score of 20.100, and took fifth place.

Then the team demonstrated an exercise with three balls and two jump ropes, gaining a score of 20.400. In this type of exercise, the Azerbaijani athletes have taken the seventh place.

The day before, the team took the seventh place in the all-around competition.

Then, at the closing ceremony of the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Sofia, the flag of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) was handed over to Azerbaijan.

The President of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe handed over the flag to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova. After that, the World Championship in Sofia was declared closed.

The World Cup will be held in Baku next year, and will have a license status on the eve of the Olympic Games.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news