Citizens of 5 countries bought most tickets for F1 in Baku - minister

15 April 2019 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There are no problems and delays regarding organization of the 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the current races will be held at the same level as the competitions of the previous three years.

“I would very much like the races to be as interesting as the competitions that were held in 2017,” he said.

Touching upon the tickets, Rahimov noted that sales are going well.

He added that citizens of Russia, the UK, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turkey bought most of the tickets.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku April 26-28.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Date of next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be mulled
Society 11 May 2018 15:39
Pirelli confirms Azerbaijan GP tyre selections
Society 11 January 2018 23:33
2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets on sale
Society 6 November 2017 11:37
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticket sales to undergo some changes
Society 5 October 2017 21:30
Sergio Perez out of F1 free practice session
Society 23 June 2017 14:35
Two pilots out of FIA Formula-2 Practice Session
Society 23 June 2017 12:43
Latest
Tourist flow to Uzbekistan increases by 42 percent
Tourism 15:50
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Azerbaijan's large canned products manufacturer to resume operations
Economy 15:45
EDB: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to be around 3.4% in 2020
Economy 15:23
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Turkmenistan to hold state inspection of constructed industrial facilities
Economy 15:15
Beer production to increase in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Economy 15:14
Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix increasingly growing (VIDEO)
Society 15:09
Azerbaijan's big tea manufacturer to resume its activities
Economy 14:55