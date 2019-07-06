Criminal case initiated after accident in Azerbaijani military unit

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with an accident at a military unit in the Military Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The Office officials and employees of the local military prosecutor's office went to the scene the incident, which happened in the morning on July 6.

On the fact, a criminal case has been opened in the Azerbaijan Prosecutor's Office. An investigation team has been established and operational investigative measures are being carried out.

All measures will be taken to carry out an inspection of the scene, determine the circle of witnesses and interview them, and conduct a proper examination in accordance with the relevant legal requirements.

The Military Prosecutor's Office expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims.

The investigation of the criminal case is under the control of the leadership of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

In the morning of July 6, there was an explosion of a tank shell, as a result of which two servicemen were killed and one was seriously wounded.

