Baku schoolboy takes first place at EYOF 2019 (PHOTO)

22 July 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A schoolboy from Baku has taken the first place in free-style wrestling competitions at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF) held in Baku, Trend reports referring to Baku Education Department.

Farid Sadikhli, the winner of the festival, is the tenth grade student of secondary school No 136.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani wrestlers make it to Baku 2019 EYOF finals
Society 15:34
Competitions in 7 sports to be held at EYOF 2019 on July 22
Society 10:55
Enchanting opening ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku (PHOTOS)
Society 09:24
Wrestler Hagverdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at EYOF 2019
Society 21 July 18:03
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler takes bronze at EYOF
Society 21 July 18:00
Azerbaijani wrestler wins first gold medal of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 21 July 17:59
Latest
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes trading results
Economy 17:46
Azercell supports young IT specialists
Business 17:45
Competition in Azerbaijani market of meat and dairy products
Economy 17:38
Irish deputy PM sees a way past Brexit impasse in future relationship text
Other News 17:35
Saipem gets new contracts in offshore drilling in Romania, Abu Dhabi
Oil&Gas 17:32
SOCAR Polymer getting improved raw materials from EP-300 plant in Sumgait
Business 17:25
Official: Azerbaijan-China relations increasingly developing
Politics 17:22
Bankruptcy institution needed in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:21
Georgia exports knitted goods worth $22 million to Turkey
Economy 17:10