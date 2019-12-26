Azercell again announces English language courses for journalists!

26 December 2019 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Throughout the years of its operation, focusing on the development of media representatives, improvement of their professional skills, building international relations and supporting with easy access to digital sources in English, the leading mobile operator of the country, Azercell Telecom announces the next round of English language courses for Azerbaijani media.

The professional reporters working in print, electronic and broadcast media are eligible to apply for the courses scheduled to commence in early 2020. In order to join the courses, journalists with at least one year professional experience are required to submit 3 articles released on media outlets and a copy of journalist ID card by email to azercell.press@azmemo.info by January,15. The lessons will be held twice a week by qualified English language instructors. During the 6-month course, media representatives will have the opportunity to improve their English language skills in grammar, speaking, listening and writing.

Azercell has been providing language courses for journalists for over 10 years. So far, hundreds of media representatives have attended specialized English courses. In addition, seminars and trainings conducted by well-known trainers from abroad are regularly organized by the company to familiarize local journalists with the latest media news and trends, to exchange different experiences, acquaintance with international journalism school.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

