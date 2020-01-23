Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program

23 January 2020 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova, Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Training sessions of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team are taking place in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 23.

Both senior gymnasts and juniors are taking part in the training sessions.

“This is not the first time that I come to Baku, but every time I do it with great joy,” Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram said. “I like that our training sessions are held namely here, because I feel at home in the National Gymnastics Arena. It’s safe to say that my second family is here, that’s why I spend a lot of time here.”

“Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva helps us a lot, and we are grateful to her,” the Israeli gymnast noted. “Excellent conditions for training sessions are created in Baku, and I’m preparing for competitions at a high level.”

Speaking about the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts, Linoy Ashram emphasized that each time they are improving their program.

“The Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting exercises, it is nice to watch their success and achievements,” Ashram added.

At the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku held Sept. 16-22, 2019 Linoy Ashram took the third place in individual all-around, won a silver medal in exercises with clubs, a ribbon and a hoop, and also won a bronze medal in the exercise with ball. The Israeli team took the second place in the team standings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program
  • Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program
  • Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program
  • Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program
Related news
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash OJSC to expand export of drilling equipment
Business 15:38
Number of labor pensioners up in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:12
Economically active population increases in Azerbaijan
Business 14:58
Construction of Azerbaijani Absheron ring railway nearing completion
Transport 14:34
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas LLC to expand varieties of heating equipment
Finance 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Rattan company eyes to increase wicker furniture exports
Business 14:19
Latest
Iranian producers supply offshore cranes for South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 16:21
Public Council of Azerbaijan's Small, Medium Business Agency holds forum on food business (PHOTO)
Business 16:19
Turkey’s export of cars to Turkmenistan increases
Business 16:15
Georgia reduces wheat imports
Business 16:09
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of transformers
Tenders 16:05
Iran imports from EAEU increases
Business 16:05
How IMO 2020 regulations affecting fuel market?
Oil&Gas 16:05
Work underway in Iran to read crashed Ukrainian plane’s black box
Iran 16:04
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash OJSC to expand export of drilling equipment
Business 15:38