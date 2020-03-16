Azerbaijan suspends movement of passenger trains to Ukraine (UPDATE)

Society 16 March 2020 16:11 (UTC+04:00)
Details added (first version published on 15:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The movement of passenger trains from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on March 16.

According to press service's information, in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the movement of all international passenger trains is temporarily suspended from 00:01 (GMT+4) on March 17.

In this regard, the journey of Baku-Kyiv-Baku passenger train No.369/370, which was supposed to leave on March 21, as well as of the Baku-Dnepr wagon in its composition, was canceled until the next special instruction.

The Baku-Kiev-Baku passenger train, which left Baku on March 14, reached the Kharkov station (Ukraine). The train will depart on March 16 at 15:30 in the direction of Russia, and from there, according to the timetable, it will return to Baku.

Tags:
