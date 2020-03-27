Another provocation of Armenian Armed Forces suppressed: Azerbaijan’s State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Another provocation of Armenian Armed Forces has been suppressed, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service told Trend.

Units of the Armenian armed forces stationed near the village of Boganis of Armenia’s Noyemberyan region fired at border guard posts in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region and supply service vehicles at the far border using large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles from 12:00, March 27, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said.

The provocation was suppressed, combat and sniper positions, wherefrom the border-fighting posts of Azerbaijan’s state border service were fired, were suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.