Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijani citizens abroad to be brought back gradually

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A schedule for bringing back Azerbaijani citizens from abroad is being worked out, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the statement at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on June 9.

First of all, citizens who are in the countries of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) and the Middle East will be brought back, followed by those who are in Europe, he said.

"All the brought citizens will be quarantined," Mammadov added.