Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan unsatisfactory - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is unsatisfactory, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on June 18, Trend reports.

“There are high rates of spread of coronavirus in the country,” the chairman added. “Azerbaijan has detected 338 new COVID-19 cases today. To date, 6,192 have recovered, 139 people have died. Currently, 4,998 people are under treatment in special hospitals.”