Azerbaijan reports 859 new COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 859 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 65,411 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 48,908 of them have recovered, and 840 people have died. Currently, 15,663 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,722 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,441,230 tests have been conducted so far.
