Azerbaijan confirms 1,354 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,354 patients have recovered and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 83,994 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 59,465 of them have recovered, and 1,053 people have died. Currently, 23,476 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,874 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,562,442 tests have been conducted so far.
