Water resources of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district to be re-explored
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
Trend:
The water resources of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation will be re-explored and evaluated, Faig Mutallimov, employee of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Trend reports on Nov. 26.
