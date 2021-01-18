Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Head of TABIB vaccinated from COVID-19 (PHOTOS)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and Head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli has been vaccinated against COVID-19, Trend reports on Jan.18.
Besides, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev and Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of TABIB Yagut Garayeva have also undergone the vaccination.
As earlier reported, since January 18, 2021, vaccination against COVID-19 has started in Azerbaijan.
