Fire incident in Baku's abandoned oil well (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Trend:

The ‘112’ hotline of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about fire incident at an abandoned oil well in the Garadagh district of Baku, a source in the ministry told Trend on Feb.4.

According to the source, the relevant forces of the State Fire Service were immediately brought to the incident place.

Through prompt measures with using a foaming agent, the fire was extinguished in a short time, and serious consequences were prevented.