Azerbaijan to start vaccination of 50-years and older citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16
Trend:
COVID-19 vaccination of 50-years and older citizens is planned to be started in Azerbaijan on February 17, 2021, the Public Health Ministry, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (CMI), and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of the country said in their joint statement, Trend reports.
