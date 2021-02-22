Construction of road to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar to begin in March - State Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Construction of the road to Kalbajar will begin in March, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov, said, Trend reports.
Mammadov made the remark at a briefing on the work performed in 2020 and the tasks ahead.
According to the chairman, the road is currently being designed. On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, a new road is being built for safe movement.
“The new road will run along the Ganja-Goygol route. The road Tartar-Aghdara-Kalbajar is still in use. The road is being designed for about 2 months. Construction of the road will begin in March and will be carried out jointly with a Turkish company,” said Mammadov.
