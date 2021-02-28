Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Some 23,939 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on February 26, 2021, Trend reports referring to koronovirusinfo.az website.

Up until now, 257,723 citizens have been vaccinated.

This process continues successfully in all regions of the country. The vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18 this year.