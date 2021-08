Azerbaijani wrestler victorious over Armenian, grabs bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov (77 kg) defeated his Armenian rival Karapet Chalyan (4-1), winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

This is the third bronze medal of the Azerbaijani team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Earlier, judoka Iryna Kindzerska and boxer Loren Alfonso Dominguez secured their bronze medals as well.