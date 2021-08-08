Azerbaijan confirms 1,220 COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 358 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 351,825 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 335,025 of them have recovered, and 5,063 people have died. Currently, 11,737 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,578 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,116,768 tests have been conducted so far.