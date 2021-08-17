Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Some 71,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 53,662 citizens, and the second one to 18,070 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,866,215 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,473,806 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,392,409 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.