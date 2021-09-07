Controllers appointed for schools in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Persons responsible for operational control have been appointed in each school of Azerbaijan due to the beginning of the new academic year, Rustam Aghayev, advisor to the education minister, said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Aghayev, these persons will measure the temperature of the educational process participants.

"Entrance to the school will be prohibited to those whose body temperature is higher than 37 degrees. If someone's body temperature rises during the lesson, this person will be isolated,” he noted. “If this happens to a pupil, his/her parents will be informed about it, and if to a teacher, then the information about this will be delivered to the appropriate medical institution.”

The Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology will be informed about cases of infection in schools, added the official.

Full-time education in grades I-IV will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @cingizsafarli