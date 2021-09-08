Azerbaijan changes COVID-19 vaccination timeframe for previously infected citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 five months ago can be vaccinated against the virus in Azerbaijan starting from Sept.8, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health, the State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Medical Insurance, and the Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

To do this, it’s necessary to take a queue on the randevu.its.gov.az website.

The immunity certificate is valid for six months.

Immunity and vaccination certificates are posted within 24 hours on the website.

The process of vaccination against coronavirus was launched in Azerbaijan on Jan.18, 2021, and currently continues.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.