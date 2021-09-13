Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s newly appointed head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov expressed his deep honor by the trust President Ilham Aliyev placed in him to lead the ministry, Trend reports, referring to Gayibov's Facebook post.

"I am confident that with the strong leadership that we have in Azerbaijan and a dedicated team we can make further improvements in sport," Gayibov said.