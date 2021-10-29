Azerbaijan eyes plating trees on almost 100 hectares on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to plant trees on almost 100 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Green Marathon campaign, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Kerimov said, Trend reports.

According to Kerimov, trees will be planted on 32 hectares in Zangilan, on 40 hectares - in Jabrayil, on 20 hectares in the Friendship Park, which will be created jointly with Turkey, on 10 hectares - in Aghdam, and other territories.

"This fall, trees will be planted on an area of ​​60 hectares," Kerimov said.

The deputy minister noted that about 400,000 trees have been planted within the 'Green Marathon' campaign, including in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and another 800,000 are planned to be planted in the autumn-winter.

"It is planned to plant trees in the village of Mushfigabad, along the Baku-Sumgayit highway, in the north-western direction, along the Baku-Gazakh highway. Work will also be done to restore forests," Kerimov noted.