Society 29 October 2021 18:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 2,132 more COVID-19 cases, 1,757 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,132 new COVID-19 cases, 1,757 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 526,920 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 490,789 of them have recovered, and 7,021 people have died. Currently, 29,110 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,753 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,169,788 tests have been conducted so far.

