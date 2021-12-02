Azerbaijani Air Force Bayraktar drones make training flights (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Air Force Bayraktar drones made training flights in accordance with the combat training plan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Aerial reconnaissance was carried out during live-fire flights together with other types of armed forces. The coordinates of ground targets of an imaginary enemy, which were destroyed as a result of precise strikes, were determined.
The flights were made upon the indicated routes. UAV operators have successfully completed the tasks during the training flights, conducted to improve their combat skills.
