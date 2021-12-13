Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported on the results of mine clearance work in the territories liberated from occupation, ANAMA told Trend reports.

According to the information, from December 6 to 11 nine antipersonnel and 29 anti-tank mines, as well as 262 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

It is noted that an area of ​​78.3 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.