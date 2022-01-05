Azerbaijani musicians take part in "Dubai Expo 2020" (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

The concert entitled "Odlar Yurdundan musiqi" ("Music from Land of Fire") organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center was held in Azerbaijan’s pavilion at the "Dubai Expo 2020" world exhibition, Trend reports.

Violin player Jayla Seyidova, piano player Nargiz Aliyeva, and lute player Sahib Pashazade performed the Azerbaijani classical and national music.

Visitors of the world exhibition also watched with pleasure the concert program performed by piano players Nizami Aliyev and Raji Huseynov in the national pavilion.