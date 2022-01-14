Azerbaijan Army conducts training-methodological sessions with staff of Personnel Bodies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Training sessions were conducted with the staff of the Personnel Bodies of the Azerbaijan Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions of the country, Trend reports on Jan. 14 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the sessions were conducted within the plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

At first, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrifices their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the country was performed.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of the Main Department for Personnel – the Chief of the Department for Personnel Major General Elchin Khalilov informed about the work done over the past year to improve the staff of Personnel Bodies and the upcoming tasks for 2022.

He emphasized that the reforms, carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, continue and are constantly in the spotlight of the Defense Ministry.

Stressing that 2021 was a successful year for the country and the army, the chief of the department spoke about the improvement of the organizational and staff structure for the transition of the Azerbaijan Army to a new stage of development in accordance with the model of modern armies.

Besides, according to Khalilov, the recruitment of the Azerbaijan Army with qualified personnel with strategic thinking to maintain a high level of combat capability, the formation, development and effective use of professional military personnel is one of the main tasks of management bodies at all levels, including employees of personnel bodies.

He emphasized that success has been achieved and the personnel management system has been improved.

The chief of department informed the participants about the main tasks for 2022.

At the sessions, the officers responsible for personnel affairs of the Azerbaijan Army also made reports on the activities carried out in the field of personnel training and staffing for the maintenance of the combat capability of the army at a constant high level.