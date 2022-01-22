Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

Some 26,217 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,621 citizens, the second one - 2,791 citizens and the booster dose – 20,805.

Totally, up until now, 11,791,254 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,209,082 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,727,150 people - the second dose while 1,852,022 people – the third dose.