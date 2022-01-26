Azerbaijan's TABIB recommends booster COVID-19 vaccination to strengthen immunity (UPDATE)

Details added (second version was published at 15:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan is recommended to further strengthen immunity, the country's Health Ministry said in a joint statement with the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Unions (TABIB), Trend reports.

"As it’s known, vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new dangerous strains of coronavirus. The vaccination process is currently ongoing in Azerbaijan in accordance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy for 2021-2022,” the statement noted. “As a result of the active participation of the population in this process, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable.”

Besides, according to the statement, the total number of vaccine doses used in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the vaccination process is 11,845,510, of which 1,895,975 is the booster (third) dose.

"To protect against the new strain of coronavirus [omicron], health authorities are calling the population to vaccinate with a booster (third) dose of vaccine to increase antibody levels," the statement further said.

In Azerbaijan, persons who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are issued a document (COVID-19 passport) confirming full vaccination. Its validity period is six months. After this period, it becomes termless in case of the booster vaccination.

According to Decree No. 419 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic dated December 30, 2021, the “COVID-19 vaccine certificate” expiring after 6 months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine will not be valid from February 15.

The report says:

- From February 15, 2022, except for persons under the age of 18, only those with a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate will be able to visit gyms and recreational facilities;

- from the aforementioned date, workers in the areas of activity and services provided for by the regulation will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate;

- from the above date, public officials, as well as employees of the enterprises listed below (regardless of the labour contract form) will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate:

- all medical and pharmaceutical facilities, regardless of the form of ownership;

- all scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership;

Considering paragraph 2.4 of the decree, at enterprises operating in the areas of activity and services specified in the addendum to the regulation:

- From February 15, 2022, in celebrations with up to 150 people, all guests over the age of 18 are allowed only with a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate; the requirement for the mandatory use of personal respiratory protection equipment for all guests is canceled;

- from the aforesaid date, all persons over the age of 18 studying in higher and specialized secondary educational establishments (except for educational institutions with less than 200 students) will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate;

- from the above date, persons over the age of 18 will be able to use indoor services at the following organizations only with a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate:

1. in catering establishments;

2. in hotels;

3. in large shopping centers;

- from February 15, 2022, only persons (excluding persons under the age of 18) who have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate will be able to use the facilities providing bathing services.