Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
Some 29,515 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,565 citizens, the second one - 2,201 citizens and the booster dose – 24,749.
Totally, up until now, 11,905,588 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,222,566 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,736,905 people - the second dose while 1,946,117 people – the booster dose.
