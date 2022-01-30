Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Some 29,728 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,374 citizens, the second one - 1,310 citizens and the booster dose – 26,044.

Totally, up until now, 12,000,749 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,230.388 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,742,169 people - the second dose while 2 028 192 people – the booster dose.