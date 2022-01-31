Land of Fire-Azerbaijan team wins Polo World Cup in Switzerland
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Azerbaijani team took first place at the 37th Polo World Cup in the Swiss city of St. Moritz, Trend reports.
With the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the country is represented at the prestigious tournament by the Land of Fire team.
In today's decisive match, the Azerbaijani team defeated the French team, Clinique La Prairie, with a score of 6:2 and became the winner of the tournament for the first time.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
Latest
World changed, we are gradually getting used to new format of work, new format of life - President Ilham Aliyev
Almost all transport and communication projects on territory of Azerbaijan have been completed - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of new building of Ganja State Drama Theater
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes part in opening ceremony of Ganja’s "ASAN Service" regional center
Azerbaijan prevents drug trafficking through its territory thanks to liberation of its lands from occupation - State Customs Committee
Russia-24 premiers film within "Formula of Power" series dedicated to 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that situation in Azerbaijan meets high standards of Council of Europe - Head of Russia's State Duma's Committee