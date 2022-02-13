Turkish gymnasts rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Gymnasts from Turkey Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush with a score of 44.140 points took first place at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku city in the women's synchronized jumping program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by a couple from Sweden, Thea Lillierut and Lina Sjoberg (42.030 points), the bronze went to the representatives of Russia - Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva (32.790 points).

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan is represented by member of the national team Seljan Mahsudova, who won a silver medal in the individual program among women.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.