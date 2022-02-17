Azerbaijan's figure skater wraps up performance at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's figure skater Yekaterina Ryabova completed her performance in the women's free program, finishing 15th with a score of 118.15 points at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Trend reports.

On February 15, Ryabova ranked 16th in the short program with a score of 61.82 points.

Following the results of two performances, her overall score resulted in 179.97, thus settling for 15th place in overall rankings.

Russia's Anna Shcherbakova became the Olympic champion, Alexandra Trusova took the silver, while Kaori Sakamoto from Japan settled for bronze.

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev took 18th place based on the results of performances in two competition programs.

The Olympic Winter Games will last until February 20.