Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Some 2,597 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 349 citizens, the second dose to 235, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,812 citizens. Some 201 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,721,257 vaccine doses were administered, 5,347,500 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,848,697 people - the second dose, 3,279,418 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 245,642 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.