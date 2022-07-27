Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 cases, 271 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan has detected 399 new COVID-19 cases, 271 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 797,281 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,437 of them have recovered, and 9,741 people have died. Currently, 2,103 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,543 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,033,280 tests have been conducted so far.