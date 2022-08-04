Azerbaijan confirms 495 more COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan has detected 495 new COVID-19 cases, 360 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 800,478 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 787,839 of them have recovered, and 9,755 people have died. Currently, 2,884 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,708 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,058,973 tests have been conducted so far.