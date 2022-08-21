Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A total of 1,319 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 192 citizens, the second dose also to 174 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 809 citizens. As many as 144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,848,567 vaccine doses were administered, 5,371,683 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,861,143 people – the second dose, 3,357,691 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,050 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.