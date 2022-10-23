Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins silver medal at World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Khadzhimurad Hajiyev won a silver medal at the World Championship among youths under 23, which was held in Pontevedra, Spain, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Gadzhiev, who competed at the championship in the 74 kg weight category, did not leave a single chance to Colombian Sebastian Rodriguez at the start of the competition - 13:2. A member of the Azerbaijani national team beat Kusumsiri Palamure from Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals - 10:0. Hajiyev defeated Hrayr Alikhanyan from Armenia with a score of 4:2 and advanced to the semi-finals. Gadzhiev, who defeated the Moldavian Vasily Diako with a score of 4: 3, reached the final.

In the decisive match, the representative of Azerbaijan met with the Iranian Mohammadsadiq Firuzpurbandpey. Hajiyev lost to the Iranian wrestler with a score of 2:5 and won a silver medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team completed the World Championship with 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.