German Embassy intends to host anti-Turkish film screening in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The German Embassy in Azerbaijan intends to organize the screening of a "Sisters Apart" film jointly with the EU delegation to Azerbaijan in the Landmark Business Center, Trend reports.

The anti-Turkish film tells the story of a girl named Rozhda, who is being trained in a military camp of Kurdish forces in Iraq.

The film was first scheduled to be demonstrated in Baku's cinemas. However, the cinemas refused to show the anti-Turkish film. After that, the embassy announced that the film would be screened at the Landmark Business Center. It is perplexing that the Landmark management allowed the screening of an anti-Turkish film, which promotes terrorism.

The idea of ​​screening the anti-Turkish film directed against Azerbaijan's fraternal country is unacceptable in Baku.