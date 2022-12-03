Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A total of 544 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 190 citizens, the second dose – 145 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 181 citizens. As many as 28 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 923 821 vaccine doses were administered, 5 393 240 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 874 445 people – the second dose, 392 100 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264 036 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.