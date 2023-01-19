Azerbaijan starts installation of seismic station near Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan has started installation of a seismic station near the liberated Shusha, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told Trend.

According to the Center, the staff made a trip to Shusha to identify suitable locations for the installation of seismic station equipment. They inspected the proposed installation areas jointly with representatives of the relevant public agencies.

The specialists determined the location for the seismic station, and Documentation and technical evaluation work kicked off in this regard.

The Republican Seismic Survey Center provides for the installation of 10 integrated seismic and geophysical stations on liberated areas.

Equipment of the seismic station, was donated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Ministry of Interior of Türkiye.