Azerbaijan Army commences new training period (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijani Army held events to mark the start of a new training period in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan approved by the defense minister, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the events, the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

The speakers brought to the attention of the military personnel the orders and requirements of the defense minister regarding the start of the new training period, the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army, as well as other issues.

It was emphasized that the primary attention in the current training period will be paid to increasing efficiency in the management of troops by the extensive use of advanced methods and high technologies, organizing interoperability between units, further improving servicemen’s professionalism and practical skills, in order to maintain a high-level combat readiness of the troops.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.